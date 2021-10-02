Synthetic Biodegradable Polymers | Superior mechanical strength and higher esthetic value

Biodegradable polymers are obtained either from synthetic or natural polymers. Synthetic biodegradable polymers are derived from aliphatic aromatic co-polyester which is naturally susceptible to microbial attacks. The synthetic biodegradable polymers are generally used where the transient existence of material is required. In biomedical field, synthetic biodegradable polymers find numerous applications because of its versatile nature. One of the most common application of synthetic biodegradable polymer are used by controlled drug delivery system for the drug carrier that includes stabilization, sustained and localized delivery of the drug. Non toxicity & good mechanical strength are properties possessed by synthetic biodegradable polymers.

Global Synthetic Biodegradable Polymers Market: Dynamics

The demand for the synthetic biodegradable polymers is benefiting from the narrow pricing gap between biopolymers & petro chemical based polymers. The key factors that drives the market of synthetic biodegradable polymers are in the application of bio based material & renewable resources. Changing preferences & awareness of consumers towards ecofriendly packaging also escalates the need of synthetic biodegradable polymers in the market. Polylactic acid which is derivative of synthetic biodegradable plastic is used widely in agricultural that also drives the demand.

Since the synthetic biodegradable polymers have superior mechanical strength, higher esthetic value & reduced level of toxins than its alternatives that escalates the demand of synthetic biodegradable polymers. Positive attitude of government towards greener products which also tends to be the driving key for synthetic biodegradable polymers in the market. Therefore, on global level the synthetic biodegradable polymers acts as a substitute of conventional polymers. However synthetic biodegradable polymers lacks the cost efficiency over its substitutes.

Global Synthetic Biodegradable Polymers Market: Segmentation

Synthetic biodegradable polymers can be segmented on the basis of origin and end use industry which are given below:

On the basis of product type, the global synthetic biodegradable polymers market can be segmented as:

Aliphatic polymers

Poly glycoside acid (PGA)

Polylactic acid (PLA)

Polycaprolactone acid (PCL)

Polyphosphoesters

Polyanhydrides

Others

On the basis of applications, global synthetic biodegradable polymers market can be segmented as:

Sutures

Hemostats

Scaffolds

Implantable delivery drug devices

Orthopedic devices

Grafts and Stents

Others

On the basis of end use industry, global synthetic biodegradable polymers market can be segmented as:

Chemical Industry

Pharmaceutical Industry

Home & Personal Care Industry

Agriculture & Allied Industries

Others Industries

Geographically, synthetic biodegradable polymers can be segmented into North America, Europe, Latin America & Asia-Pacific region and Middle East & Africa (MEA) regions. Western Europe is the largest consumer of synthetic biodegradable polymers due to strict implementation of environmental regulation. Countries like U.K., Italy has banned the use of petroleum based plastic bags and in Ireland and Germany there is a tax charged on use of petroleum based plastic bags. There is significant growth in U.S. synthetic biodegradable polymers market as it accounts for largest pharmaceutical sector followed by Japan, China etc.

Global Synthetic Biodegradable Polymers Market: Key Players

Some of the major key players of synthetic biodegradable polymers are mentioned below:

Eastman Chemical Co.

Procter & Gamble Co.

Ethicon Inc.

Cargill Dow’s Nature Works PLA

Biome Technologies PLC.

Metabolix Inc.

Solanyl Biopolymers Inc.

Aegis Lifesciences Corp.

Biosphere’s Development Corp.

Global Synthetic Biodegradable Polymers Market: Key Developments