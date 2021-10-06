Enzyme-modified Egg Market 2018- Trends, Market Share,Opportunities and Forecast to 2026

The use of Enzyme-modified egg yolk contributes to the improvement of properties such as viscosity and firmness of emulsified products hence minimizing the additive content. Enzyme-modified egg has more heat resistance capacity than normal eggs increasing its shelf life, thus making it a very favorable product in the market. Enzyme-modified egg improves emulsifying properties for mayonnaise and dressings, enhancing their creaminess and mouthfeel characteristics making it a more appealing product in the food process industry. The overall quality and health benefits are improved by adding enzymes to eggs while reducing their production cost and optimizing their formulations which acts as a growth driver for the Enzyme-modified Egg market. Higher viscosity ensures smaller usage of oil or emulsifier which is not only a benefit in terms of health concern but also in terms of production cost which again acts as a catalyst in the growth of the demand of Enzyme-modified Egg in the market over the forecast period.

Growing Health Consciousness amongst Consumer is Promoting Demand for Enzyme-Modified Egg:

Over the past few years a huge shift in consumption patterns that is from carb-based food to protein-based foods, has been observed in the Latin American region and is expected to boost the demand for egg-based products and thereby resulting in growth of animal feed industry in that region and driving the demand for enzyme-modified Eggs in the market. The fast-moving lives of consumers has influenced them to adopt a healthier approach towards their eating habits and the egg contains high amount of proteins and other amino acids which makes it a more favorable product and further modifying the egg with help of enzymes can help in increasing its nutritional value, contributing to the growth of demand of enzyme-modified egg products. The versatile nature of enzyme-modified egg makes it suitable for a wide range of applications which again adds to its increasing demand. The consumption and production of eggs have witnessed a steep growth in the past decade and the egg processing industry have been prospering due to enzyme-modified egg on a large scale in the market.

Examples of some of the market participants in the global Enzyme-modified Egg market identified across the value chain includes Rembrandt Enterprises, SANOVO TECHNOLOGY GROUP, Ovostar Union N.V., Adriaan Goede BV, Rose Acre Farms, Pulviver, Wulro BV, Agroholding Avangard, Deb-El Foods, Ovobel Foods Limited, Bouwhuis Enthoven, Igreca, Henningsen Foods, Oskaloosa Food, Derovo, Ballas Egg, Interovo Egg Group BV and Farm Pride Food Ltd are among others.

The growth in the adaption of healthy eating habits is leading the manufacturers to shift towards Enzyme-modified Eggs owing to its high nutritional values and longer shelf life. A marked increase in the production of eggs has helped the growth in demand for Enzyme-modified Egg. Owing to the high production rate in the Asia Pacific region, manufacturers are focusing on processing eggs into modified eggs to cater to the growing demand from the food industry for Enzyme-modified Egg. Increasing production is attracting numerous new players in the Enzyme-modified Egg market expanding the overall market size. Europe has the largest bakery industry followed by North America and enzyme-modified Egg being a vital ingredient in the bakery products offers a lot of opportunities to the market players in these regions.