The vast majority of nymphos which come using the internet to vehemently condemn polygamy tend to be online dating wedded boys outside of the internet – Movie director Ugezu Ugezu

Motion picture movie director Ugezu Ugezu possesses referred to as down some women throughout the hypocrisy these people highlight on the internet.

In a document provided on his own Instagram page, Ugezu mentioned that many on the ladies just who vehemently condemn polygamy big date joined people. Outlining these people as individuals that live phony schedules, Ugezu authored;

”Most with the girls that come using the internet to vehemently condemn polygamy tends to be a relationship wedded guy outside of the internet. I just now speculate the reasons why people appreciate life faux just to kindly folks these have displeased with dwell.

Several saints online”

Display this history

More Review Posts

The bags chairman Buhari’s safeguards detail happened to be transporting in Imo say tends to be ballistic bulletproof briefcases

Tuface and Annie Idibia’s loved one, Isabella responds troll which made an effort to body-shame this model but can’t spell (video)

Hilarious! Comedian Bovi throws their latest son up for ‘sale’ after he or she broke their own TV set for its 3rd energy this current year

Nigerian wife allegedly recorded useless by them Italian partner after she reportedly filed for divorce case

Somebody’s potential wife – Princess Shyngle states and just wild while she bares them b*obs (video)

Boyfriend collapses and expires after seeing s3x record of his own girlfriend with another boy (video)

Star Bolanle Ninalowo celebrates girlfriend on her 40th special birthday christmas

Enjoy Gov. Sanwo-Olu’s impulse after meeting Jim Iyke (video)

Nigerian linguist provides his own exposure to a motel assistant exactly who said “she is corresponding to the duty assuming the guy demands a toy to learn with”

Professional, Odunlade Adekola, responds to hearsay the man needs for intercourse from upcoming performers (video)

Huddah Monroe actually leaves little towards resourceful thinking and just wild while she go braless beneath sheer gown (photograph)

“Moment to an individual read those estimates to on your own” Bobrisky throws shade soon after Tonto Dikeh published a quote

Feedback (24)

Disclaimer

Reviews expressed here don’t reveal the thoughts of lindaikejisblog or any staff member thereof.

Absolute stuff that stinks

Say thanks a ton Ugezu. additionally, most that condemn cheat are matchmaking another woman’s husband or date. and so they evidently learn they are doing so.

affirmed accurate talk. dem enough below ooooooo. @ Omalicha remember.

Sir plz boost the volume, offer am beller

Really someone i dare to state this makes no good sense

I speculate how and where the man grabbed his or her stats from? Extremely a 27 year old wife that actually work my backside off to build my own personal bucks and unmistakably usually do not reside above simple ways. I have girlfriends and colleagues that really work like these were born into this life to your workplace. Ia€™m an introvert and come up with buddies with my prefers. Actually hanging out sef as chicks na battle. Extremely, if you state the majority of, ita€™s most likely the women you know and are generally about.

Yes na we all know. Over 90percent of Nigerian girls become oloshos and gokdiggers prostitutes, drilling a committed boy, or a wealthy maga investing in these people or taking all of them within the business degree. Working your very own bottom switched off undoubtedly!

Ia€™ve always asserted that polygamy certainly is the means for Muslim men and women whom trust Allah in addition to the previous week. Above all these Christian ladies meeting attached males regularly but make outdoors that they cana€™t get married into polygamy but yet are spreading married guy. Some people will say ita€™s money that brings the lady within the dude not that she enjoys your, but once again isna€™t it whatever will entice a wife to their wife way too. To all Muslim females, dona€™t generally be fooled if you find a married guy might manage you , wed him or her, appreciate him and dona€™t feel embarrassed with polygamy. Youa€™ll never ever be sorry , for Allah Subhana wa ata ala, will not suggest to man that which is bad .

Lori iro..lies an excessive amount of because of this country

That’s quite appropriate. A lot of that I know and it’s really a thing that will never stop. Nearly all nymphos will show you they prefer online dating married males for reasons unknown. A few will inform you that married boys you shouldn’t pressure these people like those individual ‘boys’ plus they can look after these people as well as their needs. And also they talk about those attached boys typically break their heart, dump these people or overcome them all the way up.

How do you know ‘most’ female condemning polygamy on social networks were going out with partnered people.