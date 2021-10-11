Cloud Gaming Market Trending Scenario, Advance Analysis and Forecast to 2017 – 2025

In past few years, Cloud Gaming has gain an enormous interest due to the radical advancement in the gaming technology. The enhanced gaming experience offered by cloud gaming platform is one of the major factors that has a positive influence on the growth of the cloud gaming market. Through the power of internet for digital downloads, streaming, and growth of mobile networks, the interest towards new gaming technologies is increasing continuously and due to this, the adoption of cloud gaming is increasing rapidly. Also, the huge adoption of smartphones and tablets is playing an important role in adoption of cloud gaming platform.

Cloud gaming is usually a set with thin client architecture, where the game is stored, hosted, rendered and execute from server in the cloud. The remote server foes all the heavy work, while the user’s device just receives streaming video or audio and sends input commands. Due to this, cloud gaming is also called “Gaming as a Service”. The various benefits of cloud gaming technology such as any-device gaming, click-to-play simplicity, less hassle are playing an important role in growing popularity of cloud gaming and thus, driving the growth of cloud gaming market.

Global Cloud Gaming Market: Drivers and Challenges

Drivers

The increase in mobile gaming audience is the primary factor which is driving the growth of cloud gaming market. The digitalization in gaming technology is also one the major factors in driving the growth of Cloud Gaming market. Moreover, the reduction in accessing games and cost of owning games is fueling the growth of cloud gaming market.

Apart from this, the growing popularity of cloud gaming in multiplayer games and increasing preference for multiplayer gaming as it involve multiplayer gaming within the same game environment and allows gamers to connect with large online gamer population is playing an important role in fueling the growth of cloud gaming market. Also, the reduction in installation costs and time is supporting the growing adoption of cloud gaming platform.

Challenges

Device compatibility is one of the major factors which may hinder the growth of cloud gaming in near future. Also, continuous demand-shift of gamers for new and better gaming experience is also one of the factors which is expected to hamper the growth of the cloud gaming market in near future.

Global Cloud Gaming Market: Segmentation

Segmentation of Cloud Gaming on the basis of streaming type:

On the basis of streaming type the cloud gaming market can be segmented as video streaming and file streaming. The demand for video streaming is expected to increase rapidly, owing to the increasing adoption of real time gaming platforms

Segmentation of Cloud Gaming on the basis of Device usage:

On the basis of device usage the cloud gaming market can be segmented as Smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles, laptop/PC, and others.

Segmentation of Cloud Gaming on the basis of end-user:

On the basis of end-user the cloud gaming market can be segmented as hard-core user and casual user.

Global Cloud Gaming Market: Competition Landscape

Key Players

The prominent players in Global Cloud Gaming market are:

Microsoft Corporation

Sony

Amazon web service

Google

IBM Corporation

Samsung electronic

LiquidSky

Playcast Media Systems

CiiNow, Inc.,

others.

