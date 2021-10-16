Best Forex Trading Platform

The broker was initially known as Easy-Forex until rebranding back in 2016. On top of Forex trading, LexaTrade provides a wide range of products to include derivatives and CFDs in commodities, indices, and cryptocurrencies. All client funds at LexaTrade are separate from company funds, and are kept safe and secure in top tier, low credit risk, global banks.

FBS introduces Fixed Currency Conversion Rate for Nigeria From today, FBS will convert 400 NGN for 1 USD.

You get to enjoy fixed spreads on all the 200+ financial instruments available on the platform.

The Getting Started section is an archive of videos on the fundamentals of trading as well as an introduction to easyMarket’s features and tools.

That means all the traders are trading between them and against the broker.

LexaTrade provides various educational materials and tools to help their clients stay informed and make the right decisions. One key feature is the Learn Centre, a platform where traders can access learning resources such as educational videos, eBooks, articles, and others. An FAQ page is also available to help the traders to quickly get information on the burning questions asked by new and experienced traders. LexaTrade provides four types of accounts namely Super VIP, VIP, Premium, and Standard. The minimum deposit for the standard account is $100, the Premium $1000, the VIP $2500 and the Super VIP $10,000.

The typical withdrawal processing time is one business day, and withdrawals must be made to the same account you originally deposited funds from. Other features that come with the mobile app are price notifications, a market explorer, a financial calendar, and live rate graphs. “We are delighted to now allow our clients to deposit and withdraw their cryptocurrency funds. Cryptocurrencies have seen immense growth recently, and we’re excited to enable traders to partake in its future growth over the coming years. Alongside these new crypto funding offerings, we also have our μBTC account, which allows our clients to trade in Bitcoin, with no fiat exchange required.

The most popular blog posts are about gold, food prices, and pay gaps. If you don’t have time to read the entire article, you can always bookmark it for later. Before you consider trading cryptocurrencies, you may want to learn about how cryptocurrencies are mined and what experts think about them from our general guides. Precious metals have many use cases and are popular with commodity traders.

The below review is also of same nature he made money and you are not giving his profit and giving the same excuse of terms and condition. They offered a bonus of 50% then refused to give it and negotiate for 10% only after putting my deposit. Let other traders know if this service is worth checking or should be avoided. LexaTrade support a wide range of languages including English, German, Arabic, Greek, Russian, Chinese, lexatrade forex brokers reviews Spanish, French, Polish, and Hebrew. Finally, we’ve listed some of the popular funding methods that LexaTrade offers its traders below. Freeze rate, as the word itself suggests, is created to freeze a particular trade at a rate and place a trade to that frozen rate. With this tool, you can pause a rate and trade at that specific rate – no more or less, which in its nature is pretty interesting and profitable.

You can reach them at their physical office, Ajeltake Road, Trust Company Complex, MH 96960, Ajeltake Island, Majuro, Marshall Islands. Funds will be transferred to your bank account immediately after your request is approved. lexatrade rezension For bank wire transactions, it could take over 2 days for the money to reflect in your account. This payment method is convenient in countries like China, where online and credit card payments are more restricted.

LexaTrade closes the deal because of a breach by you under our terms and conditions. While we are unable to respond to individual messages, we value all feedback from our site users, and we read all comments we receive. “My Current Trades” is a report that displays all your live deals. All open deals are displayed on “My Current Trades”, divided into Day Trading, Forwards, Pending Orders, Closed Orders and Options deals.

So, since I can no longer trade with them, I decided to share my experience. Feedback is very important to us as it helps us improve our services and enhance the trading experience of our clients. As already communicated to you, we have analyzed your trading activity and we have sent you the profits that you made through your legitimate trades. The unauthorized deals have been cancelled and your account has been closed. The Company reserves the right to take the appropriate action where deems necessary in circumstances where the terms and conditions of this agreement have been breached. The consequences of breaching one or more of the conditions, deemed as ‘unauthorized activities’, include but it is not limited to the suspension or closure of trades.

This includes a financial calendar, market news, trading charts and trading signals. Take the time to check out the different broker options before you start trading. The platform is designed to cater to the trading needs of both newbie and experienced financial market traders. The features available make it easy for everyone to trade financial assets.

The market news live feed gives traders the latest and most critical market-moving events. The trading charts allow them to analyze current and past price movements, draw custom graphical elements on them and chose the time frames. You can also keep an eye on the price changes of the currencies using the live currency rates. The financial calendar lets you keep track of important upcoming events in the financial markets.

In 2011, Mr. Pines started his own consulting firm through which he advises law firms and investment professionals on issues related to trading, and derivatives. Lawrence has served as an expert witness in a number of high profile trials in US Federal and international courts.

One of our customer service representatives will get back to you soon. By continuing, you declare that you have read, understood and accept the Terms and Conditions and you agree to open an account with EF Worldwide Ltd. Please contact Customer Support Department if you need any assistance. One of the most popular ways to trade the over 200+ markets LexaTrade offers. It allows you to trade an asset without being obligated to own it. One of LexaTrade most innovative trading tickets that gives you the ability to limit your risk without limiting your potential reward. Trade in three simple steps without margin requirementsor spreads.

This feature allows losing trades to be cancelled up to 1, 3 and 6 hours. For those with a little more experience, the “Discover” section looks at popular assets and describes concepts, terminologies and trading history. This is designed specifically to help traders gain information, knowledge and strategies to help them make the right trading choices.

Buying and Selling a pair depends on the market conditions of their currency. For example a negative announcement from the European Central Bank, could cause the euro to drop significantly against the dollar. So, a trader would likely sell the pair EUR/USD stock market meaning they sell EUR and buy USD in the hope that it will gain over the EUR due to the announcement. Accessibility is very important when trading, this is why LexaTrade has a dedicated web platform packed full of its useful tools and features.