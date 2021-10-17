Isohexadecane Market Key Drivers & On-going Trends 2019 – 2029

With a multi-disciplinary approach, Fact.MR elaborates an extensive analysis of the historical, current and future outlook of the global isohexadecane market as well as the factors responsible for such a growth. Our highly dedicated professionals have inputted critical and accurate insights associated with every industry, and region by doing thorough primary and secondary research.

Color cosmetics remain the prominent end-use of isohexadecane in the coming decade. This is fuelled by increased consumption by millennial and accounts for 60% of color cosmetics sales. The changing population demographic and growing social media influence is having an effect on purchasing decisions of consumers.

Isohexadecane is used in a wide range of color cosmetic products ranging from foundation, make-up remover, eye-liner, and eye shadow palettes. Thus, color cosmetics end-use is likely to propel the growth of the global isohexadecane market in the near future – states Fact.MR. As per its newest report, the global isohexadecane market is anticipated to surpass US$ 30 Mn by 2029.

Isohexadecane market is consolidated with a handful of global players accounting for over 60% of the market share. Croda International and Ineos Oligomers are the prominent players with manufacturing bases located in Europe. Thus, the global demand of isohexadecane is import oriented. No expansion or collaboration by players is witnessed in last few years.

Also, not much emphasis on product innovation and technological advancements has been given due to the low competitive nature of the market and less threat from market entrants. Some of the other players in the isohexadecane market are Rita Corporation, The Innovation Company, and Vantage Specialty Chemicals.

Competitive Assessment

The isohexadecane market report includes global as well as emerging players:

Vantage Specialty Chemicals

The Innovation Company

RITA Corporation

Ineos Oligomers

Croda International Plc

The insights for each vendor consists of:

Company profile

SWOT analysis

Main market information

Market share

Revenue, pricing and gross margin

Regional Analysis

Important regions covered in the isohexadecane market report include:

Middle East and Africa (Turkey, South Africa)

East Asia (China, Japan)

South Asia and Oceania (Thailand, Indonesia)

Europe (France, U.K.)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)

The isohexadecane market report also provides data regarding the key countries in the defined regions.

Segmentation Analysis

By End Use:

Hair Care Products

Skin Care Products

Antiperspirants & Deodorants

Color Cosmetics

Bath, Shower & Soaps

Sun Care Products

Shaving / Hair Removal Products

