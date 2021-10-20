Portable Solar Chargers Market Report Explored in Latest Research 2019 – 2029

The global portable solar chargers market study presents an all in all compilation of the historical, current and future outlook of the market as well as the factors responsible for such a growth. With SWOT analysis, the business study highlights the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each portable solar chargers market player in a comprehensive way. Further, the portable solar chargers market report emphasizes the adoption pattern of the portable solar chargers market across various industries.

The recent past has witnessed a significant surge in the adoption of sustainable technology. Consumer preference for for long term durability and usage of on-the-go technologies has fueled adoption of portable solar chargers. North America continues to lead in the demand for portable solar chargers, accounting for more than 30% of the market share.

The trade war between United States and China has gnawed into profits of domestic as well as foreign portable solar charger manufacturers. However, market is expected to show a northward trend, due to substantial increase in demand from adventure seeking millennials and Generation Z. While Europe and North America can be construed as established markets for portable solar chargers, significant is expected in later half of forecast period.

Currently portable solar chargers market is highly fragmented, with tier 1 players accounting for only one fifth of total market share. Key competitors in the market have focused on increasing their product portfolio and domestic market presence. Majority of top players in portable solar chargers market are based in United States, but expansion in other regions is being observed.

Jackery Inc. one of the major companies in portable solar charger market, has entered Japan. Expansion in Japan is with establishment of manufacturing facilities and partnership with JVCKENWOOD Corporation. Even though companies have focused on establishing a foothold in domestic markets, the trend of regional expansion is expected to be carried out by other portable solar charger manufacturers as well.

The portable solar chargers market report highlights the following players:

Goal Zero

Voltaic Systems

Powertraveller International Ltd.

Instapark

Gomadic Corporation

GigaWatt Inc

Renogy LLC

Suntactics

Zamp Solar

Jackery Inc.

The portable solar chargers market report examines the operating pattern of each player – new product launches, partnerships, and acquisitions – has been examined in detail.

Important regions covered in the portable solar chargers market report include:

Middle East and Africa (Turkey, South Africa)

Oceania (Australia, New Zealand)

South Asia (Indonesia, Malaysia)

East Asia (China, South Korea)

The portable solar chargers market report takes into consideration the following segments by product type:

Foldable

Small Portable

Semi-Portable

The portable solar chargers market report contain the following panel type:

Monocrystalline

Polycrystalline



Changing consumption pattern among individuals globally.

Historical and future progress of the global portable solar chargers market.

Region-wise and country-wise segmentation of the portable solar chargers market to understand the revenue, and growth lookout in these areas.

Accurate Year-on-Year growth of the global portable solar chargers market.

Important trends, including proprietary technologies, ecological conservation, and globalization affecting the global portable solar chargers market.



Which regulatory authorities have granted approval to the application of portable solar chargers market in retail industry?

How will the global portable solar chargers market grow over the forecast period?

Which end use industry is set to become the leading consumer of portable solar chargers market by 2029 ?

? What manufacturing techniques are involved in the production of the portable solar chargers market?

Which regions are the portable solar chargers market players targeting to channelize their production portfolio?

The portable solar chargers market report considers the following years to predict the market growth:

Historic Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2014

Estimated Year: 2029

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

