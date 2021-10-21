Online Banking Login r your very own advantage you could access your bank account straight through the

Brand-new Department Area in Arlington

Patriot lender is actually happy to broadcast that their latest area at 5340 Airline Road, Arlington, TN 38002 is open! The unique side supplies a type of finance and deposit services. Part hours are generally: 8:30 AM – 4:30 PM Monday through tuesday.

Get in on the Patriot Staff!

Patriot financial happens to be searching for skilled applicants to provide Teller assistance at various spots. Resumes is submitted to [email protected] .

Get the most from mobile deposits to your time. Deposit assessments straight from your very own iPhone or Android os smartphone just about anywhere, anytime. Find out Smartphone Deposit guidelines & methods for further particulars.

Small Enterprise Budget & COVID-19

Details about PPP Loan Forgiveness are available at Small Business guides. For questions, contact (901) 475-3252 to Patriot loan policeman.

Patriot Financial Home Loan

whenever your consideration is really a mortgage loan … our priority happens to be YOU! Patriot Bank loan can be your local using the internet loan company. For rapid closings and good rates, utilize online or call 1-855-562-6901 .

Attempted fraud against lender money deposited is rising. Secure the security to your accounts today and control of Online and Mobile Banking informs. For assistance, contact your neighborhood department or follow the bit-by-bit guidelines when you look at the Smartphone Alerts Brochure!

DEPARTMENT LOBBIES OPEN

Patriot financial remains dedicated to offering our clients and towns aided by the aim of supplying the finest in provider. We did faithfully to help buyers afflicted with the pandemic and we also are invested in achieve this advancing.

Patriot lobbies are actually open during standard regular business hours. We’re requesting all visitors to self-screen before entering the structures to greatly help decrease the scatter of the malware. Avoid entering if you have a cough http://paydayloanssolution.org/installment-loans-nh/, fever, as well as other signs/symptoms of COVID-19. You need to stick to the signage that is posted each location to remain around the societal distancing tips.

You are encouraged by us to continue to utilize the Drive-Thru windowpanes for build ups and distributions. All of our Drive-Thru windows are generally open wednesday through monday with Saturday several hours at Millington and Raleigh Springs. You need to capitalize on many lanes each and every place.

You also highly recommend our digital banking goods (on the internet bank as well as the Patriot lender mobile phone software) — they are both accessible 24/7.

Kindly contact us at (901) 475-3252 when you yourself have any inquiries or issues. You enjoy the chance to become of solution!

To all Debit Card Holders

For your own coverage and due to the increased quantities of debit credit scams, non-PIN based transactions have confined popularity with vendors and internet application. In the event your credit is definitely dropped, operate it as a debit and key within your PIN. Every time is worked by it. Foreign net activity will be rejected except under minimal conditions.

Please call us with any debit credit questions at:(731) 287-4909 (731) 445-9587 ( after hours)1-833-337-6075 ( stolen or lost card)

Who The Audience Is

Patriot Bank is really a bank that is full-service a concentrate on area service. The bank serves the cultivating marketplaces of Shelby County, Tipton County and westbound Fayette County using a wide range of customer and professional accounts plus a mortgage division. Patriot lender launched in Millington in July 2001 and has cultivated to eight complete solution financial institutions in Millington, Arlington, Collierville, Rosemark, and Raleigh Springs in Shelby County, and Covington, Covington South and Southern Tipton in Tipton region. Patriot Bank Mortgage functions Shelby, Fayette and Tipton counties, with workplaces based in Millington, Arlington, Collierville, Raleigh Springs and Southward Tipton.