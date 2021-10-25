a sexy, vicious Mistress who’ll have fun with your mind just as much as She plays along with your human anatomy.

Wicked, cruel and a rigid disciplinarian with a love for the innovative, I adore using slaves just who understand that the best satisfaction they are able to look for is provide.

EXACT DAY VISITS ALWAYS OBTAINABLE

JUST LABEL! take note: I merely discover over 35’s

Today supplying EXACT Domestic control from my personal residence!

Offering expert services in part gamble, control and CP but usually pressing boundaries!

I am skip Kay, in my own perfect with lots of many years of experience in Lifestyle control and Spanking and can supply nothing from OTK and tie & tease for all the novice towards darker activities found from the seasoned SADOMASOCHISM connoisseur ….You will find a model package that can help make your sight h2o

including an original J.J penis and R Philp Tawse

post myself for more information. Then are available and have the pain!

I are found in my company between 11am and 4pm and that I will expect the tribute whenever you arrive in the penance for your needs misdemeanors. All stages focused for.

Spanking counter is by MC Customs and Canadian Prison Strap because of the London Tanner being added to my personal machines, also an uncommon black Dragon Cane and a Tiger end Cane and amazing brand new canes from the English Cane organization & quality assurance.

N.B. I best discover over 35’s

I will be happy to provide good old Hand spanking and/or make use of my personal assortment of tools.

Many Thanks Neglect Kay

Increased class Mistress with 10 years of expertise in both the united kingdom and U.S.A.

My personal speciality are role have fun with a passion for every little thing nearby leg fetish HOWEVER i will be experienced in all aspects of SADOMASOCHISM

I’ll be around in Glasgow two weeks monthly sessioning from my personal latest discerning Glasgow apartment

My preferred technique of communications is actually Whatsapp initially!

Hi , im domme leigh , located in Ayrshire , merely outside Glasgow using my very own exclusive dungeon, im Tall and nasty, would you dare. WhatsApp ,text merely 0r phone call 07944891138

I’m a Glasgow dependent expert Dominatrix with over 16 many years in the united kingdom BDSM scene. I am transgender, and a genuine Amazon, standing at 6 toes 1 in my personal bare legs, weighing 69kg, and arriving at a size 10/12. Being educated at private-school in the Home areas, my personal mind is a devious smorgasbord of intrigue, with an acerbic wit to suit. If deemed deserving, possible enjoy unrivaled meeting in which we explore the darkest recesses of one’s notice.

I mostly specialise in sharps bring I have a certain preferences for inserting needles into necks and faces. A safe razor-sharp coverage is actually STRICTLY implemented, and according to pre-existing medical ailments, perhaps you are refused. I also operate amateur and expert sharps perform classes – if you’re contemplating hosting these, kindly get in contact. I’m furthermore adept at results enjoy, with a thorough choice of executes to create upon your, and can offering hypnotherapy. One can find myself a lot more than accommodating of all additional kinks. I have the help of two prepared subs to name upon, if you would would like to distribute in a duo or trio example. I really do NOT take part in economic domination (FinDom), but expect that buying any objects to suit your individual usage e.g. collars and chastity. Voluntary merchandise, or tribute, however, will always be welcome.

Younger but skilled Dominatrix in the heart of Edinburgh & Glasgow. Operating from discerning chambers, Maison de Debauch. All event focused regarding many fetishes available. WhatsApp or book just – NO telephone calls

Top-notch Findom Mistress and Chastity Keyholder Mistress Ava Ebony welcomes you to take your place at their feet.

She on a regular basis travels over the UK on tour and is provided with notice for worldwide outcalls. Details of all of these can be purchased through this lady website. She is available to beginners and experienced people alike, possesses the intuition to be able to discover what you truly wanted. Nourishment to suit your perverted desires, to know the girl is to love her. To enjoy their is going to be used completely by the girl in sweetest surrender.

Figure out for yourself exactly why it is your future to serve this Ebony king.

UNITED KINGDOM periods is consumed:

Aberdeen Birmingham Edinburgh Glasgow London Manchester

Check always Hampton escort exactly what dates Mistress are in a city close by through their website.