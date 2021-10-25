“No need for thank you, moment Lieutenant Wakaba.” Seiji examined this model.

“should you decide nonetheless feel frigid, you’ll be able to necessitate me personally.”

“and after that you’ll heated myself up with your system?”

“torso, the heck! I’ll supply a supplementary blanket.”

“You want to staying my own blanket!?

Seiji would be made speechless.

Chiaki giggled at her own joke.

The pair of them traded glances period.

“good-night, Seiji.”

“Good night, Chiaki.”

After mentioning good-night to each other, Seiji turned-off the light for the family area and gone back to his or her bed room.

“Harano onii-chan, a present for your family!”

As he gone back to their space, they spotted Reo jumping out and giving your a tiny gifts box.

“say thanks a ton.” Seiji happily acknowledged and launched upward.

The current ended up being a little cows milk lotion Bunny mascot from Honey chocolate female . It was linked to a string, and was actually a good measurements to be put on their cellphone or his own desk as a decoration.

“i like this, its fairly cool,” the man shared with her genuinely.

The small woman smiled cutely.

After thoroughly putting away the little rabbit doll, Seiji turned-off the bulbs and decided to go to rest.

Then moved into Reo’s soul domain.

They opened his program and examined his own [gift ideas] option and noticed he have was given lots of success from Shika’s, Mika’s, and Reo’s products.

After very carefully examining all his own benefit gadgets, he thought about the most particular one of these people was –

[absolutely free power usage card], acquired from Shika’s souvenir.

With this one-time-use credit, he or she would use any means of his free of charge to your, without using any one of his electricity or Mana, and disregarding any utilization limitations like many hours the guy would use it per day. As an example, [lamp from your Brink], which was best useful one time on a daily basis, regardless of whether they used it once already, the guy should use it again on the same morning applying this credit!

The guy was given an [undetectable battle credit] from Mika’s offer.

This one-time-use credit would allow your becoming entirely invisible until the guy handled some living monster or guy. This problem might be managed for no more than 2 mins, and yes it is possible for individuals with a really high level of [Astral view] determine discover him. If the man attacked nothing experiencing while under this invisibility result, his or her attack’s run might possibly be twofold, and then he would be announced a short while later.

It was generally an ancient blend of some assassin practices like “stealth” and “backstab!”

They got a [Damage-canceling defense cards] from Reo’s gifts.

Utilizing this one-time-card will allow him or her to bar any Crossdresser dating one combat arriving at him and acquire zero destruction from this.

He’d merely three words to describe it: life-saving cards! This individual could definitely operate pretentiously applying this to block some enemy’s best ability.

Furthermore these three poster, the remainder were some stat-raising notes and in addition things that have under incredible impacts.

Seiji gratefully established their ideas.

He right away used all stat-raising playing cards he previously acquired, which greater his or her [Art], [Charisma], and [Spiritual electrical] stats respectively.

Afterwards, the man closed their technique and began to practise cultivation.

After he or she fulfilled the advancement requisite and settled the mandatory spots, Seiji mastered [Beginner-level Healing].

Seiji well rested for a time, he then utilized the very same technique of jumping-off the ladder to leave Reo’s heart realm.

When he woke upward, they grabbed all the way up lightly if you wish to not rise Reo, received up out of bed, build their jacket, and strolled of his area.

He or she wandered on to the room, and discovered that Chiaki had not been around!

Entry door got open.

Seiji walked external to find the silver-haired charm standing up external, gently monitoring the night sky together lent material blanket covering her arms.

The accumulated snow have stopped falling today, along with moonlight received appeared. It was illuminating things with a gentle sterling silver glow.

Under this sterling silver moon, a silver-haired female was actually looking up with the heavens… this market felt gorgeous and poetic to Seiji.

The guy moved to the area, and silently looked over evening air as well as this model.

After an instant of silence.

“we receive me personally,” Chiaki explained softly. “i did not sleep in conjunction with Mika, because we sense that I would personally be unable to sleeping this evening. I will has returned home, but Chatting about how failed to choose to revisit… therefore I could merely disturb you this evening. Well, i did so need to undertaking exactly what it felt like to fall asleep on tatami rugs by a kotatsu ‘s side besides… at the very least, Having been just are willful. I am sorry for worry I could need brought about we.”

Seiji appeared towards them.

“I didn’t notice everything basically, and got simply so you can accomplish when you satisfied.

We arrived on the scene in the heart of the evening to check on a person because i used to be concerned if you would generally be cold. I know you can staying a bit willful on occasion, and it’s really wonderful. Easily felt that that you were stating things unreasonable, I’d investigate it. Basically thought that you’re doing something excessive, I would prevent you in my metal fists of justice. As well as on the second hands, if I do not imagine this a thing ridiculous, let me cooperate to you, or help you, or escort one.”

Seiji beamed lightly. “Hence, that is why do not apologize, nor miss your self an excessive amount of in loneliness… The expression of a lady result from a disaster journey isn’t going to suit you after all, Chiaki.”