Gay dating application Manhunt hacked, exposing thousands of people’ information

Gay online dating application Manhunt keeps expose that it was hacked in February, exposing the info of several thousand consumers.

In a statement toward Arizona condition lawyer general’s workplace, Manhunt mentioned a hacker got “gained use of a database that retained account credentials for Manhunt users.”

The hacker have then “downloaded the usernames, emails and passwords for a subset of our own customers during the early March 2021.”

An attorney representing Manhunt advised TechCrunch that 11per cent of people had been influenced by the breach, but didn’t give certain numbers.

Manhunt states have six million users, meaning more than 600,000 everyone was possibly affected. In Arizona county alone, 7,700 citizens were impacted, the organization unveiled.

Concerns have-been fond of Manhunt’s maneuvering for the breach, considering the lack of observe to the people. 30 days after the hack, on March 11, Manhunt tweeted that “all Manhunt users must upgrade their unique code to make sure they satisfies the upgraded code needs.”

No other interaction was given to tell customers that their own data have potentially become taken, until observed was actually submitted with the Arizona condition attorney general.

Manhunt is not 1st matchmaking application to handle dilemmas related revealing consumer information. Earlier on this year, Norway’s facts Safety power advised Grindr they encountered a practically $12 million fine for allegedly discussing people’ private information, including visibility and location information.

In 2021, BBC News stated that Grindr along with other homosexual dating programs Recon and Romeo comprise revealing the precise area of the customers.

In addition in 2021, homosexual dating application Scruff purchased an opponent, Jack’d, after the second got fined for exposing its customers’ private pictures.

In 2021, Grindr admitted to revealing customers’ HIV status with two external agencies, that it said was for assessment purposes sugar daddy websites in Albuquerque. The information getting provided ended up being so detailed — including consumers’ GPS data, telephone ID, and mail — so it might be accustomed determine particular consumers as well as their HIV standing.

