Girl says a man she came across on Tinder swindled their of $200K: ‘He didn’t merely dump you, he never existed’

Cecilie Fjellhoy think she had met this lady prince charming whenever she matched up on Tinder with Simon Leviev.

Fjellhoy, a 29-year-old Norwegian experts student living in London, said she is swept off her foot on the very first big date, which included an exclusive plane drive to Bulgaria. Fjellhoy mentioned Leviev told her he was an Israeli millionaire exactly who called themselves the “Prince of Diamonds.”

“I became texting my buddies as well like in friends speak similar to, ‘I am not sure what are you doing,'” she said.

But what started as a storybook love changed into a real-life headache, Fjellhoy said – the one that sent their into personal debt and fearing on her protection. It really is a cautionary account within the dangers of online dating.

“I detest your, he is thus awful,” she mentioned. “I am only sick and tired of sobbing about any of it you realize? It’s simply thus agonizing. I recently detest me that I did this.”

Leviev came to be Shimon Hayut, a 28-year-old convicted Israeli con-man who supported three-years in Finnish prison for defrauding a number of feamales in purchase to fund his lavish lifestyle of private jets and rapid vehicles, which Fjellhoy mentioned the guy cherished to demonstrate down.

She stated Hayut claimed to-be under continual risk from as yet not known nefarious enemies. She mentioned he shared with her it actually was a hazard of in the diamond businesses.

Fjellhoy mentioned Hayut surrounded themselves with people exactly who helped perpetuate the myth, also supposed in terms of to send images of themselves and his awesome bodyguard in the medical center when they had been presumably “attacked.”

Based on Fjellhoy, it wasn’t long before Hayut produced a big ask, begging her to increase the lady credit line to him to make sure that any plane tickets, accommodations and meals was scheduled under this lady title with his expected “enemies,” as she said the guy known as all of them, might be tossed off their path.

“One of the main factors why the guy necessary it actually was defense… the guy demanded my personal label as an address, he mentioned,” Fjellhoy Korean single dating site told “Nightline.” “i understand it sounds crazy. [but] the reason why would the guy have actually this massive guy with him if he don’t require defense?”

Fjellhoy said she relented because Hayut promised to pay for the lady right back, but financing his jet-set way of life had been charging this lady. While the money he had been encouraging the lady wasn’t arriving.

“My angel My fancy i recently spoke towards bank and explained your [transfer] of Amex should be here on Monday thousand percentage,” see one text message Hayut delivered this lady.

“the total amount he should be able to simply work for each week simply much,” Fjellhoy stated. “It really is never ever just a few thousand, for us normal folks that will be a lot of cash, but for him it’s not a ton of cash.”

She mentioned the guy told her he necessary huge amounts of money because he’d “a complete team” he needed seriously to book routes and resort hotels for. Fjellhoy stated she believed, considering their flashy garments and traditions, he’d funds and would pay this lady right back.

“You Probably Didn’t actually believe it had been problematic once you happened to be taking on the loans because you are thus certain he as well as the folks that you’d came across got a portion of the LLD expensive diamonds hence the amount of money existed,” she said. “When he said, ‘Everythingshould feel fine following this times,’ right after which they did not. Thus simply ‘one most week’ then ‘one more week.’ Thus overall you nearly you didn’t even realize the amount of money you really [owed].”

And ultimately, Fjelljoy mentioned, she was at prefer with your.

“that is the hardest part of it … as I discovered he wasn’t [who] the guy said he had been,” she stated. “your person who I thought that I knew and treasured, he’d merely finished [something] in the most bad way.”

The moment she knew your man she liked had taken the cash and run was “this type of a surprise,” she stated.

“we very nearly planned to throw up,” she said. “It actually was the first occasion in my own life that I got obtained such a shock that my body actually got advising myself that, ‘OK yourself is damaged,’ everything came crashing down around me personally.”

Fjellhoy alleged that Hayut proceeded to run alike scheme to lure more girls into their orbit until their Summer arrest.

“I had are placed into a medical facility. Psychiatric ward. For the reason that suicidal feelings because I thought my life is more than, like i did not see an easy method ,” she mentioned. “you lost your boyfriend but he failed to simply dump your, he never existed, he had been never ever the man you’re dating.”

Fjellhoy submitted a study using Metro authorities in London, just who declined “Nightline’s” ask for review. Israeli government in addition declined to review because of this report.

Hayut advised “Nightline” in May he had been innocent. In a text message, he mentioned, “There is nothing here just [a] loan between family that went south… she decided to lend myself the funds and she vanished… before we [were]able to pay for back… they made use of me personally for living they had gotten expensive gifts and anything, To put it differently gold diggers, whenever I query assistance they consented to let and additionally they understand that We have some difficulties I didn’t work from no one it’s all phony reports and lies.”

For the time being, Fjellhoy remains in London and is also trying to reconstruct the girl life. She informed “Nightline” via book your development of Hayut’s arrest was actually “really incredible” and that she believes the mass media focus ended up being a key point in leading to their catch.