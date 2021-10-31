Basal Cell Carcinoma Treatment Market Witness Highest Growth in near future

Surgical treatment dominates with the highest revenue amongst all treatment options in the basal cell carcinoma treatment market, with a projected value of US$ 6 billion by the end of 2025. Mohs surgery is found to be an effective treatment for basal cell carcinoma (BCC), whereas, surgical excision accounts for the highest revenue amongst surgical treatment types.

Basal cell carcinoma is one of the most common types of skin cancers observed around the world. Conventionally, the disease has been treated with procedures such as standard surgical excisions, and curettage. The risk of contracting the disease increases among people who have immunosuppression issues, fair skin, genetic disorders, exposure to ultraviolet light, and a history of BCC.

While surgical treatments have been the most popular conventionally, patients are increasingly preferring to opt for non-invasive treatments such as superficial radiation therapy (SRT) as such treatment results in lesser risk of complications.

In addition, delays in treating basal cell carcinoma can result in issues with bone, skin, and muscle damage, which has also contributed to the increased adoption of SRT over the increasingly impractical practice of radiotherapy.

In addition, the older conventional methods and machines of SRT has become obsolete, and create challenges in terms of operations and maintenance. Consequently, modernization of these equipment is working as a catalyst to the growth of the global basal cell carcinoma market.

SRT has been found to result in better outcomes for the patients, as treatments can only impact cancer cells, leaving healthy cells unaffected. Consequently, the rate of adoption has also gone up in terms of specialty clinics and hospitals. In addition, such equipment also finds roles in treating squamous cell carcinoma as well, increasing demand.

In this basal cell carcinoma treatment market study, the following years are considered to project the market footprint:

Estimated Year: 2025

Forecast Year: 2020 – 2025

After reading the basal cell carcinoma treatment market report, readers can:

Understand the drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends affecting the growth of the global basal cell carcinoma treatment market.

Analyze key regions holding significant share of the total basal cell carcinoma treatment market revenue.

Study the growth outlook of the global basal cell carcinoma treatment market scenario, including production, consumption, history and forecast.

Learn consumption pattern and impact of each end use on the basal cell carcinoma treatment market growth.

Investigate the recent R&D projects performed by each basal cell carcinoma treatment market player.

The basal cell carcinoma treatment market report covers the following regions:

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China)

Europe (U.K., Germany)

North America (U.S., Canada)

On the basis of treatment, the basal cell carcinoma treatment market report considers the following segments:

Surgical

Drugs

On the basis of end-user, the basal cell carcinoma treatment market report includes:

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Prominent basal cell carcinoma treatment market players covered in the report contain:

Merck & Co., Inc.

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Mylan N.V.

Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc.

Sun Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

The behavior pattern of each player – new product launches, partnerships, and acquisitions – has been analyzed in the basal cell carcinoma treatment market report comprehensively. In addition, the research encompasses the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each basal cell carcinoma treatment market vendor in an in-depth manner.

The basal cell carcinoma treatment market report answers important questions which include:

What does the status of the basal cell carcinoma treatment market look like after the forecast period?

Which region has the highest contribution to the global basal cell carcinoma treatment market and why?

Which players remain at the top of the global basal cell carcinoma treatment market?

What opportunities are available for the basal cell carcinoma treatment market players to expand their production footprint?

Which segment has the maximum impact on the global basal cell carcinoma treatment market?

